4 . Christmas in the 1980s

This photo was taken at the Wykebeck Community Centre during one of two 'Family Allowance' Toy Fairs in December 1984. The other was held on the same day at the Henry Barran Centre. Local residents in possession of a Family Allowance book were able to buy new and quality second-hand toys as Christmas presents for their children. These were offered at a much cheaper price than in the shops, sometimes between only 10p and 25p. Many toys were donated to the committees and toy wholesalers gave substantial discounts. The Christmas Toy Bonanza was held annually. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net