This festive cracker turns back the clock to Christmas Eve and a queue for a Christmas tradition.
1. Christmas in the 1980s
The queue stretched for more than 100 yards. Photo: YPN
2. Christmas in the 1980s
Christmas shoppers on Commercial Street circa 1983. Shops in focus include Crockatt Cleaning, Tie Rack ties and Dyson Furriers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Christmas in the 1980s
A group of ladies in party hats enjoying mince pies at the Epiphany Lunch Club Christmas Dinner held in the Epiphany Hall of the Church of the Epiphany on Beech Lane in December 1984. The dinner was followed by a Christmas show including a Victorian drawing room party with traditonal Christmas songs. It was an opportunity for representatives of the Anglican, Methodist and Catholic churches to get together. The Epiphany Lunch Club was a weekly event, held each Friday. It provided a two-course meal, followed by tea and biscuits, for pensioners at a cost of 65p. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Christmas in the 1980s
This photo was taken at the Wykebeck Community Centre during one of two 'Family Allowance' Toy Fairs in December 1984. The other was held on the same day at the Henry Barran Centre. Local residents in possession of a Family Allowance book were able to buy new and quality second-hand toys as Christmas presents for their children. These were offered at a much cheaper price than in the shops, sometimes between only 10p and 25p. Many toys were donated to the committees and toy wholesalers gave substantial discounts. The Christmas Toy Bonanza was held annually. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Christmas in the 1980s
Another photo taken outside Wykebeck School where people are queuing for the annual Wykebeck 'Family Allowance Toy Fair' held in December 1984. It was an opportunity to buy Christmas toys at reasonable prices thanks to donations by local firms and business fairs including 'Toy City'. The toys were a joint initiative between Social Services, the Probation Service and the Tenants' Association. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Christmas in the 1980s
All lit up... The Headrow in December 1982. Photo: YPN