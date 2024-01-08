It was the year a city came together in unity and solidarity against the backdrop of the Second World War.
1942 featured a week long morale boosting event aimed at acting as a distraction for children growing up as well as an astonishing city wide fundraising effort spurred on by pride and fury. Youth Week featured exhibitions, a parade and finished with a grand finale in Roundhay Park. And Ark Royal Week was launched to help build a new ship after the previous one was sunk in combat. It was also a 12 months which saw a number of British Restaurants, a cheap public eating place, spring up across the city. Enjoy these 14 photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: The Second World War bombing raids which brought death and terror to Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
2. Leeds in 1942
3. Leeds in 1942
The dining room of a British Restaurant, a cheap public eating place during World War II, at Leeds Town Hall in August 1942. Rows of tables are set out with salt and pepper and ashtrays. Signs ask for plates to be returned and an advertisement for markets is visible on a wall on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1942
The new Queens Hotel is in the background. In the foreground are trams, tramlines, traffice islands and shelters. The Black Prince statue and part of the General Post Office are visible. Pictured in July 1942. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1942
People line The Headrow in 1942 to watch the parade launching a fund raising campaign to help build a new Ark Royal after the previous ship was sunk in combat. Photo: YPN
6. Leeds in 1942
The construction of a static water supply basin on Buslingthorpe Recreation Ground, part of war-time provision, in August 1942. There is a lot of activity in the photograph, with a cement mixer, mechanical digger, wheelbarrow and various tools in use. The workforce includes two youths. There are air raid shelters and Savile Mount can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net