Old-style tradesman Kenneth Briggs become somewhat of a local celebrity among visitors who would stop and stare in amazement when they saw him carrying on his green grocery business around Dewsbury with the help of his horse-pulled traditional green and gold painted cart. "People from various parts of the world, including Australia, Canada and Iceland have stopped to ask me if I mind posing for their cameras," said Kenneth. "And some of them are good enough to send me copies later." This photo is one of 12 memories showcasing life around Dewsbury in the 1980s with a few memories from neighbouring Batley and Birstall added for good measure. READ MORE: 18 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1980
1. Dewsbury in the 1980s
Old-style tradesman Kenneth Briggs was fast becoming one of Dewsbury's tourist attractions in December 1989. He brought a touch of past ages as he makes his tour of the Shaw Cross district on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays of each week. It is a family business started around 60 years ago by his father, George, when he escaped from the biting depression in the North East. "He came down with his belongings on his horse and cart, started up the business and only when he had established himself did he send for mother and the rest of the family," said Kenneth. Photo: YPN
2. Dewsbury in in the 1980s
This is Jim Brown, a doyen of Northern greyhound trainers with an impressive record of successes, including more than 2,000 wins in May 1981. Jim was a former Dewsbury Rugby League player and also owns a jewellery business in Dewsbury. Photo: YPN
3. Dewsbury in the 1980s
The heart specialist who called Dewsbury the heart attack capital of the world criticised health chiefs for still not appointing a cardiologist to deal with the town's heart disease cases and of trying to tackle the problem on the cheap. Professor Gerry Shaper, of the Royal Free Hospital in London and the British Heart Foundation, arrived in Dewsbury in May 1988 to take part in making a special film to highlight the risk of heart disease in the town. Photo: YPN
4. Batley in the 1980s
Reverend Newell of Batley Parish Church pictured in August 1982. Photo: Dewsbury Reporter
5. Batley in the 1980s
Richard Pickles scores fromthe penalty spot for Batley Cons against Birstall St. Patricks in a Gate Alliance match in October 1989. Photo: YPN
6. Dewsbury in the 1980s
Tom Winterbottom who had been a barber for 54 years is pictured cutting the hair of customer Martin Roche in January 1985. The 67-year-old whose shop was on Wellington Road in town started work as a lather boy earning seven shillings a week for preparing men for shaves from 8 am to 8 pm and graduated to a fully fledged barber after years of training. He believed in offering good value with a flat rate of 90p for all haircuts. Photo: YPN