These photo memories celebrate life in Bramley in the 1970s and feature a familiar face to a generation of shoppers.
Pictured is Kitty Lister and her staff on the day of her retirement from the family butcher's business, Lister's English Meat Purveyors on Lower Town Street in July 1975. The shop had originally been run by her parents, Harry and Emma and was located on the corner with Farrar's Yard (right edge). Kitty was a well-known character in Bramley and an active supporter of Bramley Rugby Union League Football Club. The photo is one 14 gems showcasing life in Bramley during a decade of change and feature local landmarks as well as shops familiar to a generation of residents. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Bramley in the 1970s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A parade of shops on Upper Town Street pictured in May 1979 including F. Moss, fish and chips, Hopecroft Turf Accountants, Severn Sports, and B.Field. On the right is the junction with Bell Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Upper Town Street in May 1979. On the left is a garage then a row of shops including Severn Sports. On the right is the junction with Bell Road then another parade of shops. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Upper Town Street looking south-east in May 1979, showing a parade of shops including B. Field, a chemist, Severn Sports, Hopecroft Turf Accountant and F.Moss fish and chips. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
An unidentified area of Bramley in the process of being developed in April 1977. Possibly part of Town Street during its redevelopment in the 1970s. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A van is parked in a lay-by on Upoper Town Street in May 1979. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net