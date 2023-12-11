Pictured is Kitty Lister and her staff on the day of her retirement from the family butcher's business, Lister's English Meat Purveyors on Lower Town Street in July 1975. The shop had originally been run by her parents, Harry and Emma and was located on the corner with Farrar's Yard (right edge). Kitty was a well-known character in Bramley and an active supporter of Bramley Rugby Union League Football Club. The photo is one 14 gems showcasing life in Bramley during a decade of change and feature local landmarks as well as shops familiar to a generation of residents. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook