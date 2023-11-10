They turn back the clock to celebrate a year in the life of the west Leeds suburb in the mid-1960s. Local landmarks such as St Bartholomew’s Church as well as shops, pubs and cafes are all showcased in this gallery focusing on 1965. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook