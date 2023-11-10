These photos simply put the ace into Armley.
They turn back the clock to celebrate a year in the life of the west Leeds suburb in the mid-1960s. Local landmarks such as St Bartholomew's Church as well as shops, pubs and cafes are all showcased in this gallery focusing on 1965. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.
On the left edge of this view from May 1965 is the single front of number 4 Strawberry Lane. Two shops on Tong Road follow to right, with a Dutch gable style roof above the top two windows. To the left, painted white, is number 170, a second hand furniture shop with a selection of cupboards outside. A blackboard with a chalked price list hangs next to the door. On the side wall is a billboard advertising salad cream with the slogan 'Heinz of course'. Number 168 follows to the right. This is Fred Brown's off-license and tobacconists. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
A man stands outside Fred's Cafe on Tong Road while a lady walks past Jean's Hairdressers, just seen on the right edge. Pictured in May 1965. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Children play on Barnet Terrace in May 1965. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
This view looks from Strawberry Avenue onto four properties on Dewhirst Street in May 1965. On the corner is an off-licence and confectioners with the name June Lily Bucktrout above the door. There is a painted sign for John Smiths Magnet Ales and a hanging advertisement for Woodbine cigarettes. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
On the left are two commercial properties on Tong Road. Painted white, is a second hand furniture shop where a man, woman and child inspect the goods on display outside. Fred Brown's off-licence and tobacconists follows. A large, painted sign for Tetley beer is visible on the wall. Dewhirst Place runs to the right edge where two women cross the road. Pictured in May 1965. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
This view looks from Barnet Road onto four back-to-back houses on Barnet Terrace. Numbers run from 1 to 7 left to right. A Heinkel/Trojan Bubble car is parked outside number 1. A boy rides a tricycle along the sett-paved road. Pictured in May 1965. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service