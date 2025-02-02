4 . Richmond Hill in the 1960s

On the left of this image is the Times Sanitary Steam Laundry (Leeds) Ltd. At the corner at is the Frank Wigglesworth English and Foreign Fruits Store, where a woman in an apron stands in the doorway. On the right are two back to back houses on Temple View Place where a pram is parked outside one of them. Pictured in July 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service