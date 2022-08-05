And 2002 in Roundhay was also the year when new educational roots began to take shape, as construction work got under way on the Roundhay School building.
Enjoy these pictures from the YEP's archives, transporting you back to the north Leeds area in 2002.
1. Roundhay in December, 2002
Chef Anwar Miah at the Ruchee restaurant demonstrates the art of cooking to students from Elmete Wood special school in Roundhay, from left, James Sanderson, Kimberley Knowles and Simon Tunstall, on December 5, 2002.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Roundhay in April, 2002
Construction work of the new main school building at Roundhay School, on Gledhow Lane. Pictured, left, Paul Guest, assitant headteacher with headteacher Neil Clephan on, Tuesday 16 April, 2002.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Roundhay in November, 2002
Deputy lord mayor of Leeds, Coun Mike Fox, helps pupil Umar Ismail with his baking during his visit to mark the completion of phase one of the new Roundhay School Technology College on November 2, 2002.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Roundhay in April, 2002
Head coach at Roundhay Tennis Club, Jonathan Saddler, pictured with youngsters taking part in an Easter coaching course at the new courts.
Photo: Tony Johnson