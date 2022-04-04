15 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1995

1995 was a year which your city welcomed Swedish furniture retail giant Ikea with thousands queuing to catch a first look of what was on offer. The city's footballing family also said Hallå (swedish for Hello) to the 'baby-faced assassin' - striker Tomas Brolin who joined Leeds United from Palma at the back end of the year. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive, the David Atkinson Archive and Leodis, charting 12 months in the life of your city and its residents. READ MORE: 16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1994 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1995
Queues ahead of the opening of Ikea at Birstall in August 1995.
2. Leeds in 1995
Tomas Brolin meets the media after signing for the club at Elland Road in November 1995. PIC: Getty
Photo: Getty
3. Leeds in 1995
The Municipal Buildings on The Headrow, which at the time housed the Central Library and City Museum and also Stumps public house in the basement.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1995
People are admiring the miniature steam locomotives at Blackgates Miniature railway on Bradford Road at Tingley in June 1995. The railway has a 7.25 gauge track and is 350 yards in length.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive