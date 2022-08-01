15 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1975

1975 will be remembered as a 12 months of destruction and devastation after fire all-but destroyed Kirkgate Market. Stallholders fled for their lives as the blaze swept through Europe’s largest covered market. The cause remains uncertain to this day - there were suggestions either of an electrical fault or an overturned paraffin lamp. It was also the year nine metro buses, worth £120,000, each had to be pushed to safety after a fire broke out at Cross Gates Carriage Works. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, celebrating a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 14 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1974 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook