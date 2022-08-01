Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1975. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
15 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1975

It was a year during which Leeds suffered one of its biggest ever disasters.

1975 will be remembered as a 12 months of destruction and devastation after fire all-but destroyed Kirkgate Market. Stallholders fled for their lives as the blaze swept through Europe’s largest covered market. The cause remains uncertain to this day - there were suggestions either of an electrical fault or an overturned paraffin lamp. It was also the year nine metro buses, worth £120,000, each had to be pushed to safety after a fire broke out at Cross Gates Carriage Works. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, celebrating a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 14 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1974 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Kitty Lister and her staff on the day of her retirement from the family butcher's business in Bramley in July 1975.

Royal Mail House on Wellington Street pictured in 1975. It was constructed on the site of the former Central Railway Station.

The buildings of the University of Leeds on University Road in February 1975. These are some of the oldest parts of the university which were initially part of the Yorkshire College.

Marian Terrace in Woodhouse in the process of demolition in July 1975. There is a clear view through to Holborn Towers multi-storey flats, with one of the Jubilee streets still there in front of it. The Parkinson tower of Leeds University is seen in the background.

