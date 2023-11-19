Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 photos take you inside Leeds nightclub Oceana which boasted a ski lodge and a boudoir

It was the city centre nightclub where revellers could can eat, drink and dance their way around the world in one visit.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 19th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

Oceana was the £7 million entertainment complex which promised a unique experience when it opened its doors for the first time in November 2005. Seven themed-rooms on four floors could play host to up to 2,418 revellers at any one time.

Do you remember nights out at Oceana?

1. Oceana memories

Do you remember nights out at Oceana? Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Oceana memories

"I met my partner on December 31 2007 just before midnight, in the Ski Lodge bar area in Oceana." - Hannah Lawrance. Photo: YPN

3. Oceana memories

" Isn't it sad that we are old enough to say we went to the opening night of oceana x" - Phee Towner Photo: YPN

4. Oceana memories

"When Leeds was good. So many good nights there." - Kerry Smith. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

5. Oceana memories

"These were the days! Back in the days of taking our digital cameras out" - Claire Pegg Photo: Mark Bickerdike

6. Oceana memories

"Remember when you fell off that bed and we thought you'd broken your neck? - Hannah Louise. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

