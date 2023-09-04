2 . Leeds in 1995

The Municipal Buildings on The Headrow, which at the time housed the Central Library and City Museum and also Stumps public house in the basement. The museum vacated the building in 1999 and the city centre was then without a museum for several years until the new museun opened in the former Civic Theatre in September 2008. On the left of the picture are Calverley Street and the Town Hall and on the right the Art Gallery can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net