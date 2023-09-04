It was the year Leeds moved a step closer to becoming the 0800 capital of the UK.
Halifax Direct, a call centre on Water Lane was launched with hundreds of workers servicing the 24 hours a day, 365 days a year operation. This was 1995, a 12 months which featured conversations around the office space of the future and working patterns as your city felt the pressure of traffic gridlock. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city.
Did you work here back in the day? Halifax Direct Call Centre on Water Lane which opened in September 1995. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Municipal Buildings on The Headrow, which at the time housed the Central Library and City Museum and also Stumps public house in the basement. The museum vacated the building in 1999 and the city centre was then without a museum for several years until the new museun opened in the former Civic Theatre in September 2008. On the left of the picture are Calverley Street and the Town Hall and on the right the Art Gallery can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A steam train at Arthington Station pictured in September 1995. Photo: YPN
SVP Charity Shop in Armley with clothes and shoes displayed outside. Next to this is Armley Heights Library, one of Leeds City Libraries' small branches, then Dewhirsts newsagents and post office. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net