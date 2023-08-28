Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

11 photos take you back to Leeds in 1994

It was the year flower power brought joy to rail passengers passing through Leeds.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 28th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Flower beds were installed at the City Station in an attempt to brighten the day of commuters and visitors. The photo is one of 11 turning the spotlight on your city in 1994, a 12 months which also featured a grassroots footballer rolling back the years. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1993 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1994.

1. Leeds in 1994

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1994. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Morley Tunnel Ventilation Shaft on the Hopewell Farm estate. Pictured in December 1994.

2. Leeds in 1994

The Morley Tunnel Ventilation Shaft on the Hopewell Farm estate. Pictured in December 1994. Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
East End Park pictured in January 1994. Back row, from left, are Ian Rowell, Mick Dennison, Chris Birkinshaw, Malcolm Roffe, Terry Vine, Ian todd, Philip Crampton. Front row: Wayne Duncan, Dave Hart, Paul Mackler (manager), Nigel Foley, Stephen Hughes and Paul Ransom.

3. Leeds in 1994

East End Park pictured in January 1994. Back row, from left, are Ian Rowell, Mick Dennison, Chris Birkinshaw, Malcolm Roffe, Terry Vine, Ian todd, Philip Crampton. Front row: Wayne Duncan, Dave Hart, Paul Mackler (manager), Nigel Foley, Stephen Hughes and Paul Ransom. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Engine Hotel on Moor Road in Hunslet pictured in February 1994.

4. Leeds in 1994

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Engine Hotel on Moor Road in Hunslet pictured in February 1994. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds