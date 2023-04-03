News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
18 hours ago Man charged after weapon was fired inside police station
1 day ago Murder investigation launched after 18-year-old man stabbed to death
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

15 photos take you back to Leeds in 1973

These photo gems are sure to bring back memories for a generation of people who remember Leeds in the early 1970s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The gallery celebrates a year in the life of the city and its residents in 1973. City suburbs in focus including Morley, Meanwood, Gipton and Armley as well as the city centre. They are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive as well as photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1970s - What it was like growing up in the decade of strikes and flares LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

An aerial view of Meanwood from Woodhouse Ridge, looking across a rugby ground and fields towards Grove Lane running along the bottom in June 1973. The Meanwood Hotel public house is on the bottom right at the junction with Meanwood Road. Bentley Lane runs up on the far left with Bentley Primary School on its right hand side, while Stainbeck Road runs up on the right. Much of the housing in between the two, mainly terraces, has since been demolished and replaced by semi-detached housing.

1. Leeds in 1973

An aerial view of Meanwood from Woodhouse Ridge, looking across a rugby ground and fields towards Grove Lane running along the bottom in June 1973. The Meanwood Hotel public house is on the bottom right at the junction with Meanwood Road. Bentley Lane runs up on the far left with Bentley Primary School on its right hand side, while Stainbeck Road runs up on the right. Much of the housing in between the two, mainly terraces, has since been demolished and replaced by semi-detached housing. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Staff of Moor Grange County Secondary School in July 1973. The school opened in 1960 but was demolished in the 1980s.

2. Leeds in 1973

Staff of Moor Grange County Secondary School in July 1973. The school opened in 1960 but was demolished in the 1980s. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A photograph of men loading garments on coat hangers into the back of a High Street Transport lorry in June 19i73. There are rows of clothes hung up on rails waiting to be loaded onto the lorry. The sign on the side of the lorry reads 'High Street Transport: The Clothing Carrier'. The photograph was possibly taken in Burton's clothing factory on Hudson Road.

3. Leeds in 1973

A photograph of men loading garments on coat hangers into the back of a High Street Transport lorry in June 19i73. There are rows of clothes hung up on rails waiting to be loaded onto the lorry. The sign on the side of the lorry reads 'High Street Transport: The Clothing Carrier'. The photograph was possibly taken in Burton's clothing factory on Hudson Road. Photo: Leeds Museums Service

Photo Sales
The Yorkshire Television Studios on Kirkstall Road with the original logo displayed in front. The studios were constructed on cleared land in 1967 and studios 1 and 2 were equipped for transmission by 1968. The Duchess of Kent opened the studios in July 1968. Studios 3 and 4 were completed by 1969. This logo was in use from 1968 until 2004.

4. Leeds in 1973

The Yorkshire Television Studios on Kirkstall Road with the original logo displayed in front. The studios were constructed on cleared land in 1967 and studios 1 and 2 were equipped for transmission by 1968. The Duchess of Kent opened the studios in July 1968. Studios 3 and 4 were completed by 1969. This logo was in use from 1968 until 2004. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
LeedsThe Secret Library LeedsGiptonArmley