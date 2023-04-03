1 . Leeds in 1973

An aerial view of Meanwood from Woodhouse Ridge, looking across a rugby ground and fields towards Grove Lane running along the bottom in June 1973. The Meanwood Hotel public house is on the bottom right at the junction with Meanwood Road. Bentley Lane runs up on the far left with Bentley Primary School on its right hand side, while Stainbeck Road runs up on the right. Much of the housing in between the two, mainly terraces, has since been demolished and replaced by semi-detached housing. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net