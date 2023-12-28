These photos raise a glass to those proper old school pubs which have been serving up a pint and warm welcome across Leeds for decades.
The pubs showcased all boast amazing history and heritage with many still boasting original features from low wooden beams to stained glass windows as well as fireplaces and priest holes. Some now have been granted Grade II listed status while others boast interesting claims to fame. An each has a story to tell.
1. Leeds pubs
15 of the last remaining old-school Leeds pubs and bars still open today. PIC: Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Bingley Arms
This Bardsey boozer boasts more than 1,000 years of history as well as an Inglenook fireplace, a Dutch oven, priest holes (pictured) and wooden beams. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. The Garden Gate
Records show that the first mention of a public house on the site of the present day Garden Gate was in 1833. It became a Tetley's pub in the 1960s and was saved from demolition by a public campaign in the 1970s when the surrounding area in Hunslet was cleared. In 1982, after a restoration project the Garden Gate was designated a 'Heritage Inn' and is one of approximately 20 Tetley pubs out of over 1,000 to be acknowledged in this way. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Whitelock's
Whitelock's has been serving fine food and exemplary drinks to locals and to visitors to Leeds city centre for more than 300 years. Photo: James Hardisty
5. General Eliott
This pub on Vicar Lane in the city centre dates from the early 19th century but was built on the site of an earlier public house dating back to about 1700. Photo: Justin Lloyd
6. The Cardigan Arms
Named after the Earl of Cardigan on whose estate it stood, the Kirkstall Road pub's origins date back to the 18th century. During the 19th century landlord William Dawson also farmed cattle on the site, but by 1890 the pub was run down. Threatened with the refusal to renew the licence, its new owners completely rebuilt the pub and it remains in much the same state today with its multi-roomed layout and original glass, tiling and wood screens intact. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme