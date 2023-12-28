3 . The Garden Gate

Records show that the first mention of a public house on the site of the present day Garden Gate was in 1833. It became a Tetley's pub in the 1960s and was saved from demolition by a public campaign in the 1970s when the surrounding area in Hunslet was cleared. In 1982, after a restoration project the Garden Gate was designated a 'Heritage Inn' and is one of approximately 20 Tetley pubs out of over 1,000 to be acknowledged in this way. Photo: Mark Bickerdike