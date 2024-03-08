The ABC Cinema on Vicar Lane, by the junction with New York Road, opened as The Ritz in November 1934. It changed it's name to ABC (Associated British Cinemas) in 1959 before becoming the Cannon Cinema in 1987 and later the MGM. It reverted back to the ABC before closing in February 2000, five years before this photo was taken in 2005. This gallery also features memories of another once loved landmark – the Middleton Park cafe – which by 2005 had been left to rot and decay. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 17 photos take you back to 2004 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 2005
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2005. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 2005
November 2005 and your YEP was invited inside the Britvic Soft Drinks plant at Swinnow in west Leeds. Pictured is factory manager Philip Johnson in the bottling hall. Photo: Mel Hulme
3. Leeds in 2005
The derelict 'Top of the Wood' cottages in Middleton Park which, from 1920 until 1997, housed a cafe for visitors to the park. The cottages date from the early 18th Century and housed colliery workers employed by the owners of the estate and coalmines, the Brandling family. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 2005
The former Upper Wortley Police Station on Upper Wortley Road dating from 1899. It is built in red brick featuring a turret and a Pott's clock which local people could set their watches by. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 2005
Leeds Mela at Roundhay Park in August 2005. Pictured are two young ladies in the crowd dancing to the music. Photo: Mel Hulme
6. Enjoyed this gallery?
Share your memories of Leeds in 2005 with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net