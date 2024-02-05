It was a year a city suburb said goodbye to a landmark which had stood proud in the heart of the community before mother nature had her say. Headingley’s Shire Oak had stood tall and proud for 1,000 years before eventually succumb to its age, finally collapsing. This was Leeds in 1941, a year which featured a city brought to its knees by air raids and children enjoying 'seaside' entertainment at Roundhay Park. These photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1941
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1941. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1941
This photograph is taken in the Lord Mayor's parlour of Leeds Civic Hall in front of the great fireplace in July 1941. It is on the occasion of the visit to Leeds of Anthony Eden, Foreign Secretary, seen at the centre. His wife, Beatrice stands beside him. In the foreground is the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Willie Withey. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1941
August Bank Holiday during war-time. Children are enjoying donkey rides at Roundhay Park, provided as 'seaside' entertainment. Travel was restricted, many coastal resorts were off limits. The Government encouraged local councils to provide entertainment for children to have 'stay-at-home' holidays. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1941
September 1941 and a house on a cul-de-sac off Cliff Road in Woodhouse was left completely flattened after an air raid. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1941
A section of the Ring Road at Cross Gates. In the background is a fairground roundabout covered in tarpaulin. A caravan is parked next to it. The fair is on the site of the current Red Lion public house, formerly known as the Traveller's Rest. Soon after the Second World War the land housed a day nursery, prior to the building of the Traveller's Rest. The building at the back is the Regal Cinema, which opened in November 1936 and closed in January 1964. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1941
An air raid shelter, situated opposite the Shaftesbury Cinema, junction of York Road and Harehills Lane in November 1941. The entrance to the shelter can be seen on the left. A series of metal air vents mark the path of the underground construction. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net