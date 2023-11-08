Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

15 humble photos take you back to Harehills in the 1940s

Harehills Lane takes centre stage in this trip down memory lane celebrating a decade in the life of the suburb.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Bayswater Avenue and Harehills Road are also featured in this gallery showcasing life around the community in the 1940s. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 11 nostalgic photos take you back to Harehills in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Harehills Lane in September 1949. In focus is 'H. Ingle, Fruit and Flowers', 358 is 'P. Littlehales Grocers'. Further down the road are Sutherland Terrace and Mount, and Compton Row and Crescent. An advertisement for 'Wisk Washing Products' can be seen. On the pavement a lamppost, pillar box and pedestrians are visible.

1. Harehills in the 1940s

Harehills Lane in September 1949. In focus is 'H. Ingle, Fruit and Flowers', 358 is 'P. Littlehales Grocers'. Further down the road are Sutherland Terrace and Mount, and Compton Row and Crescent. An advertisement for 'Wisk Washing Products' can be seen. On the pavement a lamppost, pillar box and pedestrians are visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Static water tank which replaced the bowling green of the Leeds Constitutional Club, as a wartime measure. A bowling green roller is visible with a bird sitting on it. Good view of Hill Top Mount which is behind the water tank. Picured in August 1942.

2. Harehills in the 1940s

Static water tank which replaced the bowling green of the Leeds Constitutional Club, as a wartime measure. A bowling green roller is visible with a bird sitting on it. Good view of Hill Top Mount which is behind the water tank. Picured in August 1942. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
'Nelsons Billiard Hall' and 'Harehills Motorcycle Depot', with 'Hodgsons' in between on Harehills Road. A man is stood on a ladder. Signs for 'Garage,Oil and Petrol', 'Plumbing', 'Spot Cash Paid', 'Harehills Temperance Club' among others visible. Car, motorcycle, cart visible to the right. Two ladies to the left of the picture with the 'Provincial Bank' behind them. Pictured in August 1947.

3. Harehills in the 1940s

'Nelsons Billiard Hall' and 'Harehills Motorcycle Depot', with 'Hodgsons' in between on Harehills Road. A man is stood on a ladder. Signs for 'Garage,Oil and Petrol', 'Plumbing', 'Spot Cash Paid', 'Harehills Temperance Club' among others visible. Car, motorcycle, cart visible to the right. Two ladies to the left of the picture with the 'Provincial Bank' behind them. Pictured in August 1947. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Terraced houses off Harehills Road pictured in August 1947.

4. Harehills in the 1940s

Terraced houses off Harehills Road pictured in August 1947. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The west side of Harehills Road showing Nelson's Billiard Hall, Hodgson's and Harehills Motorcycle Depot with a young boy looking in the window and a motorcycle outside. Man on ladder painting sign. Wooden cart, dog and tramlines visible on road. Pictured in August 1947.

5. Harehills in the 1940s

The west side of Harehills Road showing Nelson's Billiard Hall, Hodgson's and Harehills Motorcycle Depot with a young boy looking in the window and a motorcycle outside. Man on ladder painting sign. Wooden cart, dog and tramlines visible on road. Pictured in August 1947. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Ingle's fruit and flowers and number 360, Craven's tobacconists on Harehills Lane, between Brownhill and Sutherland Terraces. Sutherland Mount visible. Streetlamp, postbox and advertisements for "Wisk", Lyon's chocolate and Gold Flake tobacco visible. Pictured in September 1949.

6. Harehills in the 1940s

Ingle's fruit and flowers and number 360, Craven's tobacconists on Harehills Lane, between Brownhill and Sutherland Terraces. Sutherland Mount visible. Streetlamp, postbox and advertisements for "Wisk", Lyon's chocolate and Gold Flake tobacco visible. Pictured in September 1949. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:The Secret Library LeedsLeeds