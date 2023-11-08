3 . Harehills in the 1940s

'Nelsons Billiard Hall' and 'Harehills Motorcycle Depot', with 'Hodgsons' in between on Harehills Road. A man is stood on a ladder. Signs for 'Garage,Oil and Petrol', 'Plumbing', 'Spot Cash Paid', 'Harehills Temperance Club' among others visible. Car, motorcycle, cart visible to the right. Two ladies to the left of the picture with the 'Provincial Bank' behind them. Pictured in August 1947. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net