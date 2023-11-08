Harehills Lane takes centre stage in this trip down memory lane celebrating a decade in the life of the suburb.
1. Harehills in the 1940s
Harehills Lane in September 1949. In focus is 'H. Ingle, Fruit and Flowers', 358 is 'P. Littlehales Grocers'. Further down the road are Sutherland Terrace and Mount, and Compton Row and Crescent. An advertisement for 'Wisk Washing Products' can be seen. On the pavement a lamppost, pillar box and pedestrians are visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Harehills in the 1940s
Static water tank which replaced the bowling green of the Leeds Constitutional Club, as a wartime measure. A bowling green roller is visible with a bird sitting on it. Good view of Hill Top Mount which is behind the water tank. Picured in August 1942. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Harehills in the 1940s
'Nelsons Billiard Hall' and 'Harehills Motorcycle Depot', with 'Hodgsons' in between on Harehills Road. A man is stood on a ladder. Signs for 'Garage,Oil and Petrol', 'Plumbing', 'Spot Cash Paid', 'Harehills Temperance Club' among others visible. Car, motorcycle, cart visible to the right. Two ladies to the left of the picture with the 'Provincial Bank' behind them. Pictured in August 1947. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Harehills in the 1940s
Terraced houses off Harehills Road pictured in August 1947. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Harehills in the 1940s
The west side of Harehills Road showing Nelson's Billiard Hall, Hodgson's and Harehills Motorcycle Depot with a young boy looking in the window and a motorcycle outside. Man on ladder painting sign. Wooden cart, dog and tramlines visible on road. Pictured in August 1947. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Harehills in the 1940s
Ingle's fruit and flowers and number 360, Craven's tobacconists on Harehills Lane, between Brownhill and Sutherland Terraces. Sutherland Mount visible. Streetlamp, postbox and advertisements for "Wisk", Lyon's chocolate and Gold Flake tobacco visible. Pictured in September 1949. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net