The starting point for this focus on the suburb in the 1920s is Holbeck Baths, a much-loved community hub which helped generations of people to swim. The photos also feature other well known landmarks such as the post office and and showcase well-travelled streets around the area including Spence Lane and Domestic Street. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.