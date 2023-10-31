They focus on a year at Prospect Mill on Victoria Road in Morley in 1965 and showcase the work of different departments which came together to produce the finished cloth. The gallery kicks off with a wonderful image of staff on a mid-morning break and capture different roles such as loom tuners, weavers, dyers, twisters, packers and finishers. Prospect was owned by J. & S. Rhodes. The firm had at one time owned three in the town. Valley Mills was first to close in the 1950s. Queens Mill closed about 1960. It was located immediately behind Morley Town Hall and was affected by the disastrous fire in August 1961 at its neighbouring mill, Albert Mills, when the dome of the Town Hall was also damaged. Both were demolished by 1962. These images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive, whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 12 photo gems take you back to Morley in 1968 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook