Hundreds turned out as the DFS Furniture Centre on Queen Street was opened by actress Pat Phoenix, who played Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street. And new pub on the block The Arkle opened its doors for the first time. A competition among the general public was held to choose a name for the pub, named after the great steeplechaser. This was Morley in 1968, a year which also featured the end of 200 years of worship at a chapel after it was turned into a carpet warehouse. These images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive, a collection housed on Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Fabulous colour photos celebrate life in Morley during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Morley in 1968
Enjoy these photo memories from Morley in 1968. PIC: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries
Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries
2. Morley in 1968
The DFS Furniture Centre on Queen Street was opened in March 1968 by Pat Phoenix, who played Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street, hence the large crowd which turned out to witness the opening. Several mounted police were brought in to help control the crowd but the event went off with a good humoured nature and there was no trouble
Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries
3. Morley in 1968
St. Mary's Square, next to the gateway into St. Mary's-in-the-Wood Church, had been an area of rented housing for elderly people reasonably close to the town centre for quite a while. Pictured in April 1968.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries
4. Morley in 1968
The Rehoboth Chapel, pictured in May 1968 after its closure as a place of worship, when it was being used as a carpet warehouse. It boasted seating for 600 on a lower and upper floor with schoolrooms below. There was also a separate Hall which had two large halls and several classrooms. The origins of the chapel date back to 1764.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries