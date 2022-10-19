Hundreds turned out as the DFS Furniture Centre on Queen Street was opened by actress Pat Phoenix, who played Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street. And new pub on the block The Arkle opened its doors for the first time. A competition among the general public was held to choose a name for the pub, named after the great steeplechaser. This was Morley in 1968, a year which also featured the end of 200 years of worship at a chapel after it was turned into a carpet warehouse. These images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive, a collection housed on Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Fabulous colour photos celebrate life in Morley during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook