15 Christmas memories of Leeds in 1998

Charity was high on the agenda for a generation of schoolchildren and residents who were busy filling shoeboxes to send to disadvantaged children in Europe over the festive period. Closer to home kind hearted pupils were making sure the lonely and vulnerable elderly people in the city enjoyed a Christmas to remember.
1. Leeds at Christmas in 1998
Hundreds of Leeds United fans turned up at Elland Road to meet former Leeds United favourite David Batty after he resigned for the club.
2. Leeds at Christmas in 1998
St Anne's Shelter in Leeds was given food hampers by Privilege Insurance. Pictured are Carolyn Alexander (right) representing the shelter, accepting the parcels from Dave Avison and Julie Reynolds
3. Leeds at Christmas in 1997
Leeds United's Gary Kelly pulls the same face as 17 month old Jamie Underdownwhile Lucas Radebe and Lee Sharpe try to get a smile out of him during a visit by the team to the children's wards at St James's Hospital.
Photo: Justin Lloyd
4. Leeds at Christmas in 1998
Rabbi Reuven Cohen (left) and Deputy Lord Mayor, Coun Mark Harris, light the Channkah candle at Victoria Gardens.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby