1 . Burmantofts in the 1930s

The Woodpecker pub at the junction of Burmantofts Street and York Road pictured in Septemebr 1935. The Woodpecker was no. 1 York Road, selling Ind Coope Beer, its landlord at the time was J. Hegarty. It was built in the early 19th Century and bought by Leeds Council in 1938 for £6,000. It closed in 1939 and a new Woodpecker Inn was built and opened on the opposite corner. On 15th March 1941 the old pub was severely damaged by bombing as was Maurice Adlemans' clothing store at nos. 3-5, seen here on the right advertising a summer sale; both were subsequently demolished. A new Adleman's store was built opposite next to the new Woodpecker. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net