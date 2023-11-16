Two familiar roads take centre stage in this nostalgic rewind back to Burmantofts in the 1930s.
York Road and Stoney Rock Lane dominate the roll call of photos in this decade-long gallery of memories which feature familiar landmarks and shops from back in the day. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
The Woodpecker pub at the junction of Burmantofts Street and York Road pictured in Septemebr 1935. The Woodpecker was no. 1 York Road, selling Ind Coope Beer, its landlord at the time was J. Hegarty. It was built in the early 19th Century and bought by Leeds Council in 1938 for £6,000. It closed in 1939 and a new Woodpecker Inn was built and opened on the opposite corner. On 15th March 1941 the old pub was severely damaged by bombing as was Maurice Adlemans' clothing store at nos. 3-5, seen here on the right advertising a summer sale; both were subsequently demolished. A new Adleman's store was built opposite next to the new Woodpecker. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
York Road in September 1935. To the left is the junction with Glenthorpe Terrace. Then confectionery shop, owner R. Abbott at no.221. Next no.223, George Arthur Reed, draper. Farm Produce Store is no.225. At the end of the row, no.227 ladies Hairdresser. On the gable end of the building, a poster for Sir Alan Cobham's air circus, one for 'sailor' brand salmon. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Baptist Church on York Road pictured in October 1934. The architect was W.H.Harris, it cost £5,500 to build. The foundation stone was laid on July 10, 1872, there was accommodation for 700 people, The last service was held on the July 4, 1959, the building was demolished for make way for the Ebor Gardens estate. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
York Road in September 1935 On the left is Nickleby Avenue, poster on wall for Mawes baby food. Going right, the shops are as follows, no.239, G.A. Bourne, tailor. No.241, sweet shop, 243 R.C. Hopkinson 'The Modern Grocers', No.245 Economic Meat Company, H. Sykes. No.247 Tom Drake, fried fish shop. No.249, branch of Leeds Permanent Building society. No.251 Mintys' bakery and cafe, signs advertise lunches or teas for 11d(5p). 253 Harry Heslewood, gents hairdresser. Last in the row, no.255 Farmers Direct Egg Supply shop. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Stoney Rock Lane in September 1935. On the left is Alan Street, with a sign for 'Walkers Removals and Storage' 28 Alan Street. Advertising hoardings surround number 75, which is yard belonging to Mrs Emily Coates, dairy. Sign outside yard names it the 'Rock Dairy' selling milk. Product posters includes Wills's 'Gold Flake' cigarettes, Horsforth Laundry, Heinz Soup, Ovaltine and Morris Cars. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Back view of houses on Stoney Rock Lane. The houses have sash windows. A row of lock up sheds is in the foreground. Pictured in September 1935. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net