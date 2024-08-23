1. Woodhouse in the 1950s
To the left, at the top of Delph Street are the remains of White Rose Yard. Numbering on Delph Street begins here with 12 and moves right in descending order to 2, which is next to all the wall posters. This is the corner with Woodhouse Street. Number 204 is a newsagents and hardwaare shop, business of Mrs Getrude Moss. The shop window is full of goods and there are many advertisements for products and publications. To the right is 202. This is the White Rose public house selling Melbourne Brewery beers. Pictured in September 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Woodhouse in the 1950s
Delph Lane in September 1959. On the left is the junction with Woodhouse Street. The building at the corner is number 202, the White Rose public house. Painted signs on the back and side of the pub are for Melbourne beers. Moving right on Delph Lane, number 1 is occupied by 'Jeannie', a hairdressers. Next, 1a is the property with the double gates which lead to a yard area. Lee Ward Television Co. are based at number 3, there is a washing machine in the window. This type was basically an electrically heated tub with a post in the centre which agitated the clothes in the water. A wringing machine was positioned over the tub. At the corner with Woodhouse Cliff is 5 Delph Lane. This is James Fielders greengrocers selling 'Choice fruits, flowers, vegetables, fresh fruit, poultry and rabbits'. On the right is part of Woodhouse Cliff. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Woodhouse in the 1950s
Part of Woodhouse Cliff is on the left, moving right is Ebury Street. The houses are derelict and ready for demolition. Pictured in Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Woodhouse in the 1950s
View along Dairy Street looking from the corner with Delph Lane. On the left is the premises of Arthur Agar, joiner and funeral director. The side is onto Holroyds Yard. The house standing to the right of Agar's is number 7 Dairy Street. Pictured in September 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Woodhouse in the 1950s
This is looking from Delph Lane towards Peel Court. On the left is 2a Delph Lane, with a sign for William Daniel, joiner and funeral director. The houses on the right are back-to-back with 190 to 200 Woodhouse Street. Most of them have access to shop premises at the front. Pictured in September 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Woodhouse in the 1950s
This is looking down Delph Lane, across Woodhouse Street to Rampart Road and Woodhouse Moor, all just visible on the left. On Delph Lane, number 7 is the newsagents shop. Moving right are numbers 9, 11 & 13. Holroyds Yard is next, off Dairy Street. Pictured in September 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service