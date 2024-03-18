1. 14 things
14 things that you will only find in Leeds. Photo: YPN
2. Dortmund Drayman
This sculpture in Dortmund Square is the place to meet or enjoy a busker performing on a sunny day. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. The Black Prince
Has been pointing the way in City Square since 1903. The bronze sculpture was so huge it had to be cast in Belgium, as there was no foundry in Britain large enough - and be towed into Leeds by canal boat. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Kirkgate Market
For generations of shoppers the largest covered market in Europe is part of the fabric of the city. Enjoying somewhat of a renaissance with a series of drink and food openings. The Princess of Wales visitedin January 2023 and is pictured speaking to trader Neil Ashcroft. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Hyde Park Picture House
This Grade II listed cinema has been a movie lovers delight since November 1914. Photo: Bruce Rollinson