14 things that you will only find in Leeds

There are many great things about being from Leeds that those born elsewhere will never understand.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 09:06 GMT

Only lucky people who had the privilege of growing up in the city can truly appreciate our culture, heritage and way of life - and the things that give us a special feeling of home, no matter where we are. These gems can only be found in Leeds adding to the city’s rich social and economic fabric. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

14 things that you will only find in Leeds.

1. 14 things

14 things that you will only find in Leeds. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
This sculpture in Dortmund Square is the place to meet or enjoy a busker performing on a sunny day.

2. Dortmund Drayman

This sculpture in Dortmund Square is the place to meet or enjoy a busker performing on a sunny day. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Has been pointing the way in City Square since 1903. The bronze sculpture was so huge it had to be cast in Belgium, as there was no foundry in Britain large enough - and be towed into Leeds by canal boat.

3. The Black Prince

Has been pointing the way in City Square since 1903. The bronze sculpture was so huge it had to be cast in Belgium, as there was no foundry in Britain large enough - and be towed into Leeds by canal boat. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
For generations of shoppers the largest covered market in Europe is part of the fabric of the city. Enjoying somewhat of a renaissance with a series of drink and food openings. The Princess of Wales visitedin January 2023 and is pictured speaking to trader Neil Ashcroft.

4. Kirkgate Market

For generations of shoppers the largest covered market in Europe is part of the fabric of the city. Enjoying somewhat of a renaissance with a series of drink and food openings. The Princess of Wales visitedin January 2023 and is pictured speaking to trader Neil Ashcroft. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Share your feedback with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN

5. Enjoyed this gallery?

Share your feedback with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
This Grade II listed cinema has been a movie lovers delight since November 1914.

6. Hyde Park Picture House

This Grade II listed cinema has been a movie lovers delight since November 1914. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds