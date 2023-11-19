Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

14 super photos shine a light on Sheepscar in the 1960s

These super photos showcase a decade in the life of Sheepscar in the 1960s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 19th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

They bring into focus pubs, shops and factories which a generation of residents are sure to remember from back in the day. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Plasterers Arms pub on Skinner Lane. The landlord at this time was listed as Walter Barrow. On the left is the entrance to a yard off Skinner Lane where Arthur Mollett (Woodcraft) Ltd was located. Pictured in September 1964.

1. Sheepscar in the 1960s

The Plasterers Arms pub on Skinner Lane. The landlord at this time was listed as Walter Barrow. On the left is the entrance to a yard off Skinner Lane where Arthur Mollett (Woodcraft) Ltd was located. Pictured in September 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Barrack Street at the junction with Wilmington Grove in October 1960. In focus are L. Henshaw, grocers shop and a branch of the 'Busy B' butchers shops. The shop delivery bike is parked outside.

2. Sheepscar in the 1950s

Barrack Street at the junction with Wilmington Grove in October 1960. In focus are L. Henshaw, grocers shop and a branch of the 'Busy B' butchers shops. The shop delivery bike is parked outside. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
This is looking across Sackville Street to Belfort Street in October1960. On the left Belfort Place is just visible. Number 38 Sackville Street is the business of J. Baxter selling groceries.

3. Sheepscar in the 1950s

This is looking across Sackville Street to Belfort Street in October1960. On the left Belfort Place is just visible. Number 38 Sackville Street is the business of J. Baxter selling groceries. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Benson Street in October 1962. To the left is Vulcan Street. On the right is Sheepscar Street, the large factory was used by various businesses including Moss Miller, general warehousemen and Davies Richardson, tailors.

4. Sheepscar in the 1950s

Benson Street in October 1962. To the left is Vulcan Street. On the right is Sheepscar Street, the large factory was used by various businesses including Moss Miller, general warehousemen and Davies Richardson, tailors. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
This is the corner of Benson Street and Sheepscar Street South in October 1962. Benson Street is on the left, the large factory building was number 19. Used for tailoring and sewing, it has been constructed with the maximun number of windows to give the best light. In this view it is occupied by Davies Richardson Tailors Ltd and Moss Miller, general warehousemen. Next on the right are the premises of L. Rosenbloom and Sons, joiners. Their address was 2 Vulcan Street. Sheepscar Beck is running past these buildings, set down the banking beyond the railings following the line of Sheepscar Street South.

5. Sheepscar in the 1950s

This is the corner of Benson Street and Sheepscar Street South in October 1962. Benson Street is on the left, the large factory building was number 19. Used for tailoring and sewing, it has been constructed with the maximun number of windows to give the best light. In this view it is occupied by Davies Richardson Tailors Ltd and Moss Miller, general warehousemen. Next on the right are the premises of L. Rosenbloom and Sons, joiners. Their address was 2 Vulcan Street. Sheepscar Beck is running past these buildings, set down the banking beyond the railings following the line of Sheepscar Street South. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
At the left edge is a shop facing onto Meanwood Road at number 62, John Jones greengrocer. Moving right is Barrack Street, number 9 is at a corner with Wilmington Terrace. This former furniture shop is boarded up, on the right is 1 Wilmington Terrace then yard area behind Meanwood Road shops. Pictured in October 1960.

6. Sheepscar in the 1950s

At the left edge is a shop facing onto Meanwood Road at number 62, John Jones greengrocer. Moving right is Barrack Street, number 9 is at a corner with Wilmington Terrace. This former furniture shop is boarded up, on the right is 1 Wilmington Terrace then yard area behind Meanwood Road shops. Pictured in October 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds