5 . Sheepscar in the 1950s

This is the corner of Benson Street and Sheepscar Street South in October 1962. Benson Street is on the left, the large factory building was number 19. Used for tailoring and sewing, it has been constructed with the maximun number of windows to give the best light. In this view it is occupied by Davies Richardson Tailors Ltd and Moss Miller, general warehousemen. Next on the right are the premises of L. Rosenbloom and Sons, joiners. Their address was 2 Vulcan Street. Sheepscar Beck is running past these buildings, set down the banking beyond the railings following the line of Sheepscar Street South. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service