These super photos showcase a decade in the life of Sheepscar in the 1960s.
1. Sheepscar in the 1960s
The Plasterers Arms pub on Skinner Lane. The landlord at this time was listed as Walter Barrow. On the left is the entrance to a yard off Skinner Lane where Arthur Mollett (Woodcraft) Ltd was located. Pictured in September 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Sheepscar in the 1950s
Barrack Street at the junction with Wilmington Grove in October 1960. In focus are L. Henshaw, grocers shop and a branch of the 'Busy B' butchers shops. The shop delivery bike is parked outside. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Sheepscar in the 1950s
This is looking across Sackville Street to Belfort Street in October1960. On the left Belfort Place is just visible. Number 38 Sackville Street is the business of J. Baxter selling groceries. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Sheepscar in the 1950s
Benson Street in October 1962. To the left is Vulcan Street. On the right is Sheepscar Street, the large factory was used by various businesses including Moss Miller, general warehousemen and Davies Richardson, tailors. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Sheepscar in the 1950s
This is the corner of Benson Street and Sheepscar Street South in October 1962. Benson Street is on the left, the large factory building was number 19. Used for tailoring and sewing, it has been constructed with the maximun number of windows to give the best light. In this view it is occupied by Davies Richardson Tailors Ltd and Moss Miller, general warehousemen. Next on the right are the premises of L. Rosenbloom and Sons, joiners. Their address was 2 Vulcan Street. Sheepscar Beck is running past these buildings, set down the banking beyond the railings following the line of Sheepscar Street South. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Sheepscar in the 1950s
At the left edge is a shop facing onto Meanwood Road at number 62, John Jones greengrocer. Moving right is Barrack Street, number 9 is at a corner with Wilmington Terrace. This former furniture shop is boarded up, on the right is 1 Wilmington Terrace then yard area behind Meanwood Road shops. Pictured in October 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service