These festive photos are packed with sparkle and shine as Leeds at Christmas in the 1990s falls into focus.
It was a decade which featured city centre streets pack with Christmas shoppers, visitors tripping the light fantastic and a glimpse or two from Father Christmas in the run up to the big day. These photos are sure to evoke memories from a generation of people who celebrated Christmas in the 1990s. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Leeds Shopping Plaza showing Boar Lane Mall, busy with shoppers around Christmas time, with decorations and a Christmas tree visible. This shopping centre was formerly the Bond Street Centre and opened in September 1977; in March 1996 it became the Leeds Shopping Plaza under new owners Tops Estates. Shops in the picture include James Walker, Olympus and Ibiza. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Lights, action! Crowds watch Leeds switch on its Chrtistmas lights in November 1993. Photo: YPN
Coun Linda Middleton, Lord Mayor of Leeds 1997-98, is seen on Briggate with Father Christmas and a pony pulling a sleigh, collecting for the charity Childline in December 1997. Marks & Spencer can be seen in the background, with the Works bookshop to the right. Coun Middleton represented Middleton ward between 1986 and 2002. Photo: Linda Middleton
Commercial Street is busy with Christmas shoppers in November 1990. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
This photo thought to date from 1998, shows the staff of Thomas Hayes, a fishmongers at number 169 Kirkgate Market. The staff, in navy and white, have entered into the spirit of Christmas and are wearing colourful wigs and false noses. The counter display includes many varieties of fresh fish and shellfish. There are prawns, cockles, winkles, mussels, shrimp, crab claws and oysters as well as smoked fish such as sprats and finnan haddock. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Kirkgate Market during the Christmas season. The stalls are laden with seasonal fresh fruit and vegetables and decorated with hanging holly wreaths. Colourful Christmas decorations are strung across the aisles. The image is thought to date from 1998. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net