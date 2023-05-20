Leeds news you can trust since 1890
14 photos take you back to Whitkirk in the 1990s

Does the inside of this community local in the heart of Whitkirk look familiar?

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 20th May 2023, 04:45 BST

The Brown Cow on Selby Road has been serving a warm welcome to regulars and visitors for generations. This photo from June 1998 is one of 14 showcasing life in the suburb during the 1990s. Community action, local sport and school life are all featured in this wonderful round up of memories powered by photos from the YEP archive. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 47 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Whitkirk in the 1990s.

1. Whitkirk in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Whitkirk in the 1990s. Photo: Justin Lloyd

2. Whitkirk in the 1990s

Audrey Bradley officially opened three new courts at Whitkirk Lawn Tennis Club in July 1999. She had played at the club up until the aged of 80. Photo: Charles Knight

3. Whitkirk in the 1990s

Do you remember Naseeb and Joan Ali? They owned N. & J. Newsagents in Whirkirk. Photo: Roy Fox

4. Whitkirk in the 1990s

Whitkirk who played in the Premier Division of the West Yorkshire League pictured in October 1997. Back row, from left are Tony Matthews (manager), Jamie Reynolds, Mark Newstead, Mark Walton, Malcolm Roff, Paul Masterton, Warren Jones, Darren Marshall and Gary Cale. Front row, from left, are Willy Heselgrave, Chris Prior, Ian Simpson (captain), Chris McDuff, Sean Wood and Keith Brown. Photo: Keith Lawson

