The Brown Cow on Selby Road has been serving a warm welcome to regulars and visitors for generations. This photo from June 1998 is one of 14 showcasing life in the suburb during the 1990s. Community action, local sport and school life are all featured in this wonderful round up of memories powered by photos from the YEP archive. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 47 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Whitkirk in the 1990s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Whitkirk in the 1990s. Photo: Justin Lloyd
2. Whitkirk in the 1990s
Audrey Bradley officially opened three new courts at Whitkirk Lawn Tennis Club in July 1999. She had played at the club up until the aged of 80. Photo: Charles Knight
3. Whitkirk in the 1990s
Do you remember Naseeb and Joan Ali? They owned N. & J. Newsagents in Whirkirk. Photo: Roy Fox
4. Whitkirk in the 1990s
Whitkirk who played in the Premier Division of the West Yorkshire League pictured in October 1997. Back row, from left are Tony Matthews (manager), Jamie Reynolds, Mark Newstead, Mark Walton, Malcolm Roff, Paul Masterton, Warren Jones, Darren Marshall and Gary Cale. Front row, from left, are Willy Heselgrave, Chris Prior, Ian Simpson (captain), Chris McDuff, Sean Wood and Keith Brown. Photo: Keith Lawson