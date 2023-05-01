Leeds news you can trust since 1890
12 photos take you back to Leeds in 1977

The name’s Bond. Bond Street.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st May 2023, 04:45 BST

It was the shopping centre which had a licence to thrill when it opened in Leeds city centre at the back end of the 1970s. 1977 was the year it first welcomed shoppers and impressed with its Space Age design, plush interior and moving walkways as well as 30 shops including big names brands such as BHS and Mothercare. This photo is one of 12 plucked from the YEP archive celebrating 12 months in the life of your city. It was a year which featured major changes to city transport infrastructure and sporting success in the world of cricket. READ MORE: 26 photos take you back to Leeds in 1976 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Bond Street Shopping Centrre pictured in August 1977, ahead of it opening to the public.

Bond Street Shopping Centrre pictured in August 1977, ahead of it opening to the public. Photo: YPN

Ron Hoffman in the cab of his diesel electric loco at Leeds City Station in October 1977.

Ron Hoffman in the cab of his diesel electric loco at Leeds City Station in October 1977. Photo: YPN

Sir Harold Wilson is shown a page being made ready for the presses by Tony Laycock from the stereo department during a visit to the Yorkshire Evening Post on Wellington Street in January 1977.

Sir Harold Wilson is shown a page being made ready for the presses by Tony Laycock from the stereo department during a visit to the Yorkshire Evening Post on Wellington Street in January 1977. Photo: YPN

Farsley Celtic pictured in October 1977. Back row, from left, are Paul Hunt, Paul Dudley, John Flanagan, Graham Robinson, Keith Airey, Martin Lund and John Boyd (manager). Front row, from left, are Steve Fenton (captain), Colin Murray, Cliff Spur, Dennis Metcalfe, Ged Costello and John Raynard.

Farsley Celtic pictured in October 1977. Back row, from left, are Paul Hunt, Paul Dudley, John Flanagan, Graham Robinson, Keith Airey, Martin Lund and John Boyd (manager). Front row, from left, are Steve Fenton (captain), Colin Murray, Cliff Spur, Dennis Metcalfe, Ged Costello and John Raynard. Photo: Tim Clayton

