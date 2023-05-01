It was the shopping centre which had a licence to thrill when it opened in Leeds city centre at the back end of the 1970s. 1977 was the year it first welcomed shoppers and impressed with its Space Age design, plush interior and moving walkways as well as 30 shops including big names brands such as BHS and Mothercare. This photo is one of 12 plucked from the YEP archive celebrating 12 months in the life of your city. It was a year which featured major changes to city transport infrastructure and sporting success in the world of cricket. READ MORE: 26 photos take you back to Leeds in 1976 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook