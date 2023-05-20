This gallery showcasing life around Leeds in 1960 is far from rubbish.
Bin men on their rounds provide a hard working start to this gallery showcasing a year in the life of Leeds and its residents. Other memories in focus include the Leeds Boys Brigade, Leeds City Fire Brigade and Leeds Telephone Exchange. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Bin men on their rounds with the City of Leeds Cleansing Department in January 1960. Photo: YPN
The Leeds Boys Brigade in September 1960. Representative detachments of the Yorkshire District of the Boy's Brigade march past Leeds Town Hall. The salute was taken by the Brigade president, Lord Maclay. Photo: YPN
Briggate showing the Empire Palace Theatre in the centre. Designed by London architect Frank Matcham, it was opened on 29th August 1898 and became a popular music hall for many years before it closed on 25th February 1961. It was demolished in January 1962 and became the site of the Empire Arcade in 1964 before being redeveloped as Harvey Nichol's department store. Also in the picture are Mark Rowlands furnishers, Willerby's Tailors, Readicut Wool Shop and Phillip's Shoes. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Inside Central Fire Station on Park Street in January 1960. Pictured is Irene Moorin, one of the women members of the City Fire Brigade, receiving a radio message. Photo: YPN