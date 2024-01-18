Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Published 29th Jan 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 11:01 GMT

This was one of the displays which greeted visitors to Tetley’s museum of brewing back in the mid-1990s. Tetley’s Brewery Wharf proved a popular attraction during its six year stint in the city centre. The museum featured a film theatre, games room, 14th century alehouse, Elizabethan coaching inn, Jacobean tavern, Georgian gin palace, Victorian and Edwardian pubs as well as an amphitheatre. A redevelopment of the surrounding area led to its closure in 2000. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, which raises a glass to the past. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of Tetley's Brewery Wharf. PIC: YPN

1. Tetley's Brewery Wharf

Enjoy these photo memories of Tetley's Brewery Wharf. PIC: YPN Photo: YPN

£1,000 gift. Tetley's director Graham Kershaw and Tina Emmott of the Anthon y Nolan Bone Marrow Trust launch a charity golf tournament in June 1994.

2. Tetley's Brewery Wharf

£1,000 gift. Tetley's director Graham Kershaw and Tina Emmott of the Anthon y Nolan Bone Marrow Trust launch a charity golf tournament in June 1994. Photo: YPN

Can you spot the pub names in this inn-triguing display?

3. Tetley's Brewery Wharf

Can you spot the pub names in this inn-triguing display? Photo: YPN

Opening the gates to a world of brewing in November 1994.

4. Tetley's Brewery Wharf

Opening the gates to a world of brewing in November 1994. Photo: Jack Hickes

The circular structure of Tetley's Brewery Wharf Museum opened on March 19, 1994.

5. Tetley's Brewery Wharf

The circular structure of Tetley's Brewery Wharf Museum opened on March 19, 1994. Photo: YPN

A merry monk in the 124th century alehouse display.

6. Tetley's Brewery Wharf

A merry monk in the 124th century alehouse display. Photo: Jack Hickes

