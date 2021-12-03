14 photos gems reveal changing face of Leeds city centre in 1954

They turn the spotlight of life in the city centre during 1954 and capture the changing face of transport in Leeds. Trams on Briggate, Kirkgate, Wellington Street, Vicar Lane and Cookridge Street all in focus in this collection of images which also feature gems of Leeds Central Station from back in the day. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Changing face of Leeds city centre in 1953 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Wellington Street in September 1954. Pictured is a tram on route 534 on route 18 to Cross Gates.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A tram on Sovereign Street on route no. 5 to Beeston on the last day in October 1954.
Tram no 529 travelling along York Street on route 15 to Whingate. The bus station can be seen on the left. An advert for Vernons Pool's is visible on the side of tram.
The hall of Leeds Central Station on Wellington Street, showing waiting rooms pictured in March 1954. PIC: British Railways/Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
