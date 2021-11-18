16 photos reveal changing face of Leeds city centre in 1953

They turn the spotlight of life in the city centre during 1953 and feature well known landmarks such as Leeds Town Hall, Vicar Lane and Woodhouse Lane as well as Wellington Street. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 12 bird's eye view photos from around Leeds in 1953 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds city centre in 1953
Vicar Lane in February 1953. Shops next to Mark Court. On the right is Douthwaite and Co, in the middle is the Central Hosiery Co Ltd with cafe and snack bar underneath. At the left on the corner of Templar Street is the Templar Hotel advertising Melbourne Ales.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre in 1953
Wade Lane in September 1953. View looking north east at east-south-east side and number 42. Delmonts Furnishings Limited occupies two brick buildings.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre in 1953
Wellington Street and the corner of Westgate in June 1953. Wholesale clothiers Mackesons Beer and H. Cohen & Co. have premises to the right.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre in 1953
Woodhouse Lane in February 1953. On the right are advertising hoardings, with "for sale" sign over, and Trinity Congregational Church. Pictured left is Blenheim Terrace.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net