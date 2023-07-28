Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

14 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1990

These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year around God’s own county at the dawn of a new decade.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1990. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Harrogate and Bradford through to Wakefield and Staithes as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as landmarks and news story making the headlines back in the day. READ MORE: 18 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1980

The arid outlook at Leighton Reservoir in July 1990.

1. Masham

The arid outlook at Leighton Reservoir in July 1990. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Did you drink here back in the day? The Bulls Head pictured in June 1990.

2. Mexborough

Did you drink here back in the day? The Bulls Head pictured in June 1990. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Easter Egg Special train at Embsay Station in April 1990.

3. Embsay

The Easter Egg Special train at Embsay Station in April 1990. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Station master Stuart Mellin on the platform at Ingrow in March 1990.

4. Ingrow

Station master Stuart Mellin on the platform at Ingrow in March 1990. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:YorkshireHarrogateWakefieldYorkshire DalesBradford