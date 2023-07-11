Leeds news you can trust since 1890
14 photo memories from Roundhay in the 1990s

These memories take you back to Roundhay in the 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

Yet this gallery is a Roundhay Park free zone with the photos instead concentrating on shops, pubs, restaurants, school, charity and local sport in the community during the decade. The images, plucked from the YEP archive, also showcase the stories making the news from back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Deer Park pub has undergone a refurbishment in June 1998.

1. Roundhay in the 1990s

The Deer Park pub has undergone a refurbishment in June 1998. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Some of the 29, Year 10 pupils from Roundhay School who took their GCSE maths a year early with 15 scoring grade A's and 4 A* in August 1999. Pictured are Ben Wilson, Sam Watson, Lisa and Angela Shui, Oliver Rudland , Grag Roberts, James McPhee, Harriet Jackson, Rob Hudson, Chris Harris, Emily Coggin, Charlotte Dodey, Kirsten Claidan-Yardley, Alex Bourne, Adam Bond and Tanzia Arif.

2. Roundnhay in the 1990s

Some of the 29, Year 10 pupils from Roundhay School who took their GCSE maths a year early with 15 scoring grade A's and 4 A* in August 1999. Pictured are Ben Wilson, Sam Watson, Lisa and Angela Shui, Oliver Rudland , Grag Roberts, James McPhee, Harriet Jackson, Rob Hudson, Chris Harris, Emily Coggin, Charlotte Dodey, Kirsten Claidan-Yardley, Alex Bourne, Adam Bond and Tanzia Arif. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

A Year 10 dance lesson at Roundhay High School in December 1999.

3. Roundhay in the 1990s

A Year 10 dance lesson at Roundhay High School in December 1999. Photo: Peter Langford

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Roundhay's Park Lane restaurant pictured in March 1999.

4. Roundhay in the 1990s

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Roundhay's Park Lane restaurant pictured in March 1999. Photo: Keith Lawson

