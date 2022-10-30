News you can trust since 1890
14 photo memories celebrating Leeds pubs in the early 2000s

They were there with friendly faces, cosy seats and a cold pint in the good times and the bad.

By Joseph Keith
3 minutes ago

These photo gems celebrate Leeds pubs - some of which are still open and others now closed - from the early 2000s.Enjoy this gallery of photograph memories plucked from the YEP's archives, which celebrate watering holes across the city.LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join the YEP's Leeds Retro group on Facebook.Read: Nostalgic pictures showcase 15 Leeds restaurants in the early 2000s that we have loved and lost

1. Leeds pubs in the early 2000s

Andy Tatum and Trisha Sperin, of the Cross Keys in Morley, pictured after wining pub of the year on October 15, 2002.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. Leeds pubs in the early 2000s

Adele Perkins, pictured pulling her last pint at the Royal Oak at Aberford before retirement, on March 22, 2002.

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Leeds pubs in the early 2000s

Regulars pictured at The Viaduct pub, on Lower Briggate, Leeds. They had raised money for their trip to the World Cup in Japan by getting four pubs to sponsore them, pictured on Monday May 20, 2002, right, landlord Les Hince with regulars and their sponsored flag.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Leeds pubs in the early 2000s

The Grove pub in Leeds, which won pub of the year. Pictured is landlady Rachel Scordos on June 11, 2001.

Photo: steve riding

