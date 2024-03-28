This London-type taxi came into service at the end of the 1940s boasting a high body and cut away luggage compartment which was claimed would be help customers make it immediately recognisable.. It was an attribute which was hoped at the time would reduce ’dead’ mileage. It is one of 12 photo gems showcasing a year in the life of Leeds city centre in 1949. Landmarks and streets featured include the Civic Hall and Town Hall as well as The Headrow, Vicar Lane and Wade Lane. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up to free news and sport emails
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds city centre in 1949. PIC: YPN Photo: YPN
The junction of Albion Street and Butts Court (on the left) in August 1949. The premises are (Albion Street); number 77, G.L. Barker, accountant; number 79, J.W. Bulmer, tailor; number 81, Hindle, Son & Lewis, estate agents. On Butts Court are the premises of Wiggins, Teape & Alex Pirie Ltd, paper makers, and Allied Paper Merchants Ltd. (Joseph Towne & Sons). Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
August 1949 and in view is Leeds Civic Hall with the Civic Gardens in the foreground, now the site of Millennium Square. Calverley Street runs to the left of the building and Portland Crescent to the right. Leeds Civic Hall, built in white portland stone dates from 1933. Photo: YPN
The corner of Vicar Lane and Sidney Street in May 1949. The shop having a closing down sale, appears to be Nathan Bake and Son. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Three people wait outside The Register Office on Park Square East in July 1949. Above the buildings, the clock of Leeds Town Hall is visible (far left). Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Electricity Department Sub-Station in foreground on Somers Street. American car to right of picture. Advert for National Benzola Mixture and Town Hall clock tower in background. Pictured in April 1949. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net