14 of the best photos take you around Yorkshire in 1990

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 14:05 BST
These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year around God’s own county at the dawn of a new decade.

This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1990. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Harrogate and Bradford through to Wakefield and Staithes as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as landmarks and news story making the headlines back in the day. READ MORE: 18 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1980 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Easter Egg Special train at Embsay Station in April 1990.

1. Embsay

The Easter Egg Special train at Embsay Station in April 1990. Photo: YPN

Don Wilson shares a joke with Father Simon Trafford as he steps out as sports director at Ampleforth College in the cloistered quietude of North Yorkshire in December 1990.

2. Ampleforth

Don Wilson shares a joke with Father Simon Trafford as he steps out as sports director at Ampleforth College in the cloistered quietude of North Yorkshire in December 1990. Photo: YPN

Yockenthwaite in the Langstrothdale Valley in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Pictured in July 1990.

3. Yockenthwaite

Yockenthwaite in the Langstrothdale Valley in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Pictured in July 1990. Photo: YPN

The arid outlook at Leighton Reservoir in July 1990.

4. Masham

The arid outlook at Leighton Reservoir in July 1990. Photo: YPN

An Aberdeen Angus in the main arena at the Great Yorkshire Show.

5. Harrogate

An Aberdeen Angus in the main arena at the Great Yorkshire Show. Photo: YPN

Doncaster fish market was to be renovated after controversial proposals were accepted by the Government. Pictured in December 1990.

6. Doncaster

Doncaster fish market was to be renovated after controversial proposals were accepted by the Government. Pictured in December 1990. Photo: YPN

