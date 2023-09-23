The town’s police moved into their new £68,000 headquarters leaving behind the converted house on Town Street which had been their base for a number of years. The new building between Broadway and Manor Road, included a radio communications room, administrative offices for a chief inspector, inspector, C.I.D. and women police and special constable departments. Other features included a lecture room – which could also be used for recreational purposes – a mess room, interview room and a general office. The photo is one of 14 plucked from the YEP archive showcasing life around Horsforth in the 1970s. READ MORE: 27 photos to take you back to Horsforth in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia