Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

14 nostalgic photos take you back to Leeds in 1936

A busy city centre scene kicks off this photo gallery celebrating a year in the life of your Leeds in the mid-1930s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th Nov 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT

A boy is pictured riding a trades bike at the junction of York Road and North Street while two out of focus vehicles provide an almost eerie atmosphere. This was Leeds in 1936, the year of the Three Kings. George V died early in the year which was followed by the accession of his son Edward VIII to the throne and his subsequent abdication, resulting in the accession to the throne of his younger brother George VI, previously Albert, Duke of York. Closer to home plans were revealed for a series of new roads and widenings across the city and its suburbs. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Life in Leeds city centre during the 1930s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in 1936. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Leeds in 1936

Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in 1936. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A plan showing new roads and widenings in February 1936.

2. Leeds in 1936

A plan showing new roads and widenings in February 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view of Horne Brothers store at the junction with Briggate and Albion Street in June 1936.

3. Leeds in 1936

A view of Horne Brothers store at the junction with Briggate and Albion Street in June 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Factory building, premises of Frazer Brothers, wholesale clothiers, pictured in June 1936.

4. Leeds in 1936

Factory building, premises of Frazer Brothers, wholesale clothiers, pictured in June 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Back York Place in July 1936. This photograph shows the backs of several business premises including a garage petrol store and the goods entrance of L.J. Booth & Son.

5. Leeds in 1936

Back York Place in July 1936. This photograph shows the backs of several business premises including a garage petrol store and the goods entrance of L.J. Booth & Son. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Brown and Whites motor engineers and Scintilla magneto manufacturers, 19 and 21 Somers Street adjoining Somers Place, looking towards Park Lane in March 1936.

6. Leeds in 1936

Brown and Whites motor engineers and Scintilla magneto manufacturers, 19 and 21 Somers Street adjoining Somers Place, looking towards Park Lane in March 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsThe Secret Library LeedsNorth Street