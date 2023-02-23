News you can trust since 1890
14 Leeds landmarks we’ve loved, lost and why

They are the landmarks your Leeds has loved and lost and or been left dreaming about.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

The gallery starts with a plan for an underground system for Leeds which was never built owing to the cost. Imagine if the project had gone ahead? It would have transformed travel around the city. These photo memories focus on the landmarks – from retail to leisure – which generations of city folk will remember with fond memories from back in the day. Which do you remember the most? READ MORE: 12 hidden historical gems you never knew were in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these memories of landmarks we have loved, lost and left dreaming about.

Did you know Briggate boasted a subway back in the day? This photo was taken between 1970 and 1973.

Remember this escalator, nicknamed the Smartie Tube, at Leeds Shopping Plaza on Albion Street in the city centre? Pictured in September 2002.

Located at the lower end of Westgate Leeds International Pool was notable for its brutalist architecture. Demolished in 2009.

