It was a year which work to lay tramlines in Leeds city centre signalled a new age of transport.
This main image show workmen junction of Boar Lane and Briggate posing for the camera as they take a rest from their labour. It is one of 14 evocative photos celebrating a year in the life of Leeds at the end of the 1890s. 1899 is the year in focus – a 12 months of change with a city building for the future. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Th laying of tramlines at the tramway junction of Boar Lane and Briggate, which took place between September 6 and September 9, 1899. Workmen take a rest from their labour to pose for the camera. A steam tram is seen on the left where tramlines are yet to be laid. on the right is Sutton's London & Paris Mantle Warehouse at no. 73 Boar Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The junction of Briggate and Boar Lane during the relaying of tram tracks in September 1899. The tracks were made at Hunslet Steel Works and laid out in a network. The spaces were filled with end grain wood blocks in this particular area instead of the usual stone setts in an effort to reduce noise. In the background is the spire of the Holy Trinity Church. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Generating equipment in the Leeds Tramways Electricity Station pictured in September 1899. It opened in 1897 and work continued as demand for supply grew. Leeds Tramway system was powered from here. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A cottage on Woodhouse Moor pictured in July 1899. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A Leeds City Tramway's Overhead Wire Trolley outside the Kirkstall Road Tram Depot. Also known as a tower wagon or derrick, it was used to carry out repairs to overhead wiring. This horse-drawn vehicle would appear to be the first one acquired by Leeds City Tramways, which started in service around December 1897, as others were not purchased until 1900. Horse-drawn derricks were particularly dangerous, liable to topple over, so a motorised derrick was introduced in 1903. It was not until about 1920 though that the horse-drawn ones were finally withdrawn from service. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The headquarters of the Yorkshire Banking Company on the corner of Boar Lane and Bishopgate pictured in November 1899. The building opened in June 1899 and was designed by W.W. Gwyther. Built from granite, the building is ornamental with Corinthian columns and balustrading. The statues seen on either side of the roof represent Manufacture and Agriculture. Carved panels above the windows depict the coats of arms of prominent towns and cities where other branches of the Yorkshire Banking Company were situated. The City of Leeds insignia is above the door showing the three owls, three stars and the fleece. The building is topped with a copper dome which is 40 feet in diameter with an iron corona containing a skylight in the centre. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net