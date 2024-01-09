6 . Leeds in 1899

The headquarters of the Yorkshire Banking Company on the corner of Boar Lane and Bishopgate pictured in November 1899. The building opened in June 1899 and was designed by W.W. Gwyther. Built from granite, the building is ornamental with Corinthian columns and balustrading. The statues seen on either side of the roof represent Manufacture and Agriculture. Carved panels above the windows depict the coats of arms of prominent towns and cities where other branches of the Yorkshire Banking Company were situated. The City of Leeds insignia is above the door showing the three owls, three stars and the fleece. The building is topped with a copper dome which is 40 feet in diameter with an iron corona containing a skylight in the centre. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net