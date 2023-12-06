These historic photos turn back the clock 125 years to celebrate a year in the life of Leeds.
1898 is the focus for this gallery of evocative photos charting a year in the life of your city and its residents. The memories start with the city centre before heading out into the suburbs with Roundhay Park and Holbeck both featured. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Leeds in 1898
Black Swan Yard in Leeds city centre pictured in October 1898. Part of North Street Improvement Area, was number 2 North Street, now part of Vicar Lane. On the left houses, some with basements, access down steps from pavement. Railings act as barriers to open area. There are two wall signs for T. Butter, Coach builder. At the end of the yard are outside toilets and a cart. To the right, premises with wooden steps to upper doors. Yard has some cobbles, other parts unsurfaced. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1898
A new cash office nearing completion opposite the main entrance to Roundhay Park on Princes Avenue in August 1898. It would be used to sell tickets for park amenities and as a tram shelter. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1898
Lands Lane looking south from Upperhead Row in September 1898. Shops include an organ and piano shop and Mallorie and Co selling wines, spirits and sherry. Scaffolding on right for Victoria Arcade. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1898
A bit of old Holbeck in Towngate in August 1898. Shop premises with adverts on the wall for Hudson's soap, Sunlight soap, Watson's matchless cleanser and Nestles milk. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1898
Property on Lands Lane in September 1898 prior to improvement. Notices on wall give details of company removal. Large number of children in Period dress. The Lands referred to in the street name were the fields belonging to the Lord of the Manor of Leeds. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Leeds: Undated. Victoria Arcade designed by Thomas Ambler in 1898 to mark Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee. Photo: YPN