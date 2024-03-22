4 . Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

The Mexborough Arms on Harrogate Road pictured in 1935. This building from 1925 replaced an earlier inn also called the Mexborough Arms which had previously been called the Bowling Green. It was built on land which had been part of the estate of the Earl of Mexborough. It had reputedly the largest bowling green in Yorkshire. This survived until 1978when the site became a car park. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net