1 . Bramley in the 1930s

Town Street in June 1931. On the left, part of display window for Maypole dairy number 192 which has a white lamp outside. Next number 190 premises of Miss Hilda Baltye, ironmonger. Entrance to Spring Street can be seen. In the road a Co-op bakery delivery vehicle is parked outside store. On the right is the Lido Cinema. Built in 1912 as the Palace. In 1929 talking pictures arrived, the cinema was refitted and the name was changed to the Lido. In this photograph, Ken Maynard is starring in 'Sons of the Saddle'. On the gable end, a poster advertises 'Outside the Law' starring Mary Nolan. To the right of the cinema, a notice board gives details of shopping facilities in Bramley, the board shaped like a gothic window is advertising Leeds Permanent Building Society. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net