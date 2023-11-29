Bramley in the 1930s is thrust into the spotlight in this photo gallery of memories from the decade.
1. Bramley in the 1930s
Town Street in June 1931. On the left, part of display window for Maypole dairy number 192 which has a white lamp outside. Next number 190 premises of Miss Hilda Baltye, ironmonger. Entrance to Spring Street can be seen. In the road a Co-op bakery delivery vehicle is parked outside store. On the right is the Lido Cinema. Built in 1912 as the Palace. In 1929 talking pictures arrived, the cinema was refitted and the name was changed to the Lido. In this photograph, Ken Maynard is starring in 'Sons of the Saddle'. On the gable end, a poster advertises 'Outside the Law' starring Mary Nolan. To the right of the cinema, a notice board gives details of shopping facilities in Bramley, the board shaped like a gothic window is advertising Leeds Permanent Building Society. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Bramley in the 1930s
Lido Cinema on Town Street in June 1931. The film being screend is 'East is West' starring Edward G Robinson, Lupe Valez, Lewis Ayres. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Bramley in the 1930s
An aerial view of Bramley brickworks and quarries in July 1938. Narrow gauge railway with factory hoppers runs along the bottom. Factory buildings and chimneys in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Bramley in the 1930s
A view of the cobbled street of Stocks Hill, showing a sloping pavement with railings. What could possibly be the former bell tower of St. Margaret's church is behind a high stone wall. St. Margaret's was behind the Old Unicorn Inn. Pictured in September 1933. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Bramley in the 1930s
Upper Town Street looking south-east from a postcard with a postmark of June 29, 1937. Towards the left is the New Inn, a Kirkstall Brewery Company public house. On the right is a sign for Miss Roberts, confectionery (according to a Kelly's Directory of 1932, Miss Mary Roberts, pastry cook, was at no 251a). Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
6. Bramley in the 1930s
Trilby Street, off Stanningley Road, pictured in June 1938. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net