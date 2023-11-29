Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Bramley in the 1930s is thrust into the spotlight in this photo gallery of memories from the decade.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Landmarks as well as shops, cinemas and local industry are all featured in this wonderful look back at the suburb. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Town Street in June 1931. On the left, part of display window for Maypole dairy number 192 which has a white lamp outside. Next number 190 premises of Miss Hilda Baltye, ironmonger. Entrance to Spring Street can be seen. In the road a Co-op bakery delivery vehicle is parked outside store. On the right is the Lido Cinema. Built in 1912 as the Palace. In 1929 talking pictures arrived, the cinema was refitted and the name was changed to the Lido. In this photograph, Ken Maynard is starring in 'Sons of the Saddle'. On the gable end, a poster advertises 'Outside the Law' starring Mary Nolan. To the right of the cinema, a notice board gives details of shopping facilities in Bramley, the board shaped like a gothic window is advertising Leeds Permanent Building Society. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Lido Cinema on Town Street in June 1931. The film being screend is 'East is West' starring Edward G Robinson, Lupe Valez, Lewis Ayres. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

An aerial view of Bramley brickworks and quarries in July 1938. Narrow gauge railway with factory hoppers runs along the bottom. Factory buildings and chimneys in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view of the cobbled street of Stocks Hill, showing a sloping pavement with railings. What could possibly be the former bell tower of St. Margaret's church is behind a high stone wall. St. Margaret's was behind the Old Unicorn Inn. Pictured in September 1933. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Upper Town Street looking south-east from a postcard with a postmark of June 29, 1937. Towards the left is the New Inn, a Kirkstall Brewery Company public house. On the right is a sign for Miss Roberts, confectionery (according to a Kelly's Directory of 1932, Miss Mary Roberts, pastry cook, was at no 251a). Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council

Trilby Street, off Stanningley Road, pictured in June 1938. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

