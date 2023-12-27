Leeds news you can trust since 1890
14 amazing photos take you back to Armley in 1960

A shopping street and a pub are the main focus of this photo gallery charting a year in the life of Armley and its residents at the dawn of a new decade.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 30th Dec 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 13:49 GMT

These photo gems rewind to 1960 and bring to life Armley Town Street and The Barleycorn Hotel as well as other landmarks aroud the community during a 12 months of social and economic change. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.

Enjoy these photo memories from a year in the life of Armley in 1960. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Two shops on Armley Town Street in July 1960. They are a confectioners, the business of Evelyn Dunn and seen towards the right is Amy Welborn's woollen drapers.

Back-to-back houses on Armley Ridge Road in July 1960. To the right is an outside toilet block and pedestrian access to Wainman Square, then a confectioners on Paisley Terrace. This was the business of Hilda and Lily Prest who were 'High Class' bakers and pastry cooks and offered wedding cakes and party catering.

Armley Town Street in July 1960. On the left edge of this view a pet food and garden stores can be seen. Moving right are two through houses followed by a butchers business of E. Kaye and then the business premises of J. Haigh.

Two properties on Armley Ridge Road. On the left, in the background, is number 11, the doorway of this property is hidden behind the gable end of number 13 which follows to the right. The entrance to Barleycorn Yard can just be seen on the right edge.

Town Street runs from the left edge of this view from July 1960. Oban Road can be seen on the right.

