These collection features local landmarks as well as those well travelled streets at the heart of the community which will be remembered by a generation of people who called the suburb home back in the day. It also includes streets which now have no name after slum clearance during the decade reduced housing stock to rubble. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 19 atmospheric photos take you around the streets of Armley in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook