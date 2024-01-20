Life around Armley in the 1980s is the focus of this ace photo gallery of memories.
These collection features local landmarks as well as those well travelled streets at the heart of the community which will be remembered by a generation of people who called the suburb home back in the day. It also includes streets which now have no name after slum clearance during the decade reduced housing stock to rubble. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 19 atmospheric photos take you around the streets of Armley in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Armley in the 1980s
Inside Armley Branch Library on Stocks Hill in June 1985. In the foreground is a reading table where a man is sitting reading a newspaper. Behind this is a display table with a stand of records and cassettes on the right. In the background is the counter area and entrance. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Armley in the 1980s
Crab Lane showing the rear of buildings numbered 15-17 Stocks Hill. Advertisements for Winston cigarettes and Heinz baked beans are on the walls. To the right of the picture is the junction with Stocks Hill, with the Midland Bank on the corner; part of Armley Library can be seen on the far right. Cars and a truck are on the road. Pictured in September 1982. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Armley in the 1980s
A corner of Fearnley Street prior to demolition. Windows and doors have been bricked up and the pavement has been dug up. The next row of houses is Gledhow Street. These two streets were part of series of long streets which ran between Hall Lane and Tong Road. Pictured in January 1985. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Armley in the 1980s
Armley Branch Library at the junction of Stocks Hill and Wesley Road. Designed by Percy Robinson, the library was opened in April 1902 and is now a listed building. Pictured in June 1985. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Armley in the 1980s
Wortley Road in July 1980 showing No.23-33. No.33 in the foreground is boarded up and has advertisements for Pernod and Aristoc tights on the side. Cars are parked on the road. On the right is Station Road, which formerly led to Armley Moor Station but is now fenced off. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Armley in the 1980s
Armley Road looking east, seen from the junction with Crab Lane in September 1980. The white-fronted building in the centre is the Nelson public house. On the left is a building site, in which a crane can be seen. On the right is a block of housing. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net