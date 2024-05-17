1. Whitkirk in the 1990s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Whitkirk in the 1990s. Photo: Justin Lloyd
Whitkirk Primary School pupil Lauren Matthews holding the City of Leeds Tulip in May 1999. Photo: Steve Riding
Do you remember Naseeb and Joan Ali? They owned N. & J. Newsagents in Whirkirk. Photo: Roy Fox
Whitkirk Wanderers of the West Yorkshire League pictured in October 1999. Back row, from left, are Steve Sutcliffe (joint manager) Warren Jones, Mark Blowers, Andrew Moss, Richard Kirk, Ian Simpson and John Pearce, (joint manager). Front row, from left, are Terry Brady, Jamie Reynolds, Graham Brown, Jamie Winter, Gareth Thornton, Gary Cale and Philip Streak. Photo: Steve Riding
Whitkirk who played in the Premier Division of the West Yorkshire League pictured in October 1997. Back row, from left are Tony Matthews (manager), Jamie Reynolds, Mark Newstead, Mark Walton, Malcolm Roff, Paul Masterton, Warren Jones, Darren Marshall and Gary Cale. Front row, from left, are Willy Heselgrave, Chris Prior, Ian Simpson (captain), Chris McDuff, Sean Wood and Keith Brown. Photo: Keith Lawson
Rev Bob Cooper inside St Mary's church which was undergoing a £100.000 renovation and redecoration scheme after a 15 year appeal to raise the money to restore the medieval building. Photo: James Hardisty