12 wonderful photos take you back to Whitkirk in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 20th May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 10:29 BST
Does the inside of this community local in the heart of Whitkirk look familiar?

The Brown Cow on Selby Road has been serving a warm welcome to regulars and visitors for generations. This photo from June 1998 is one of 14 showcasing life in the suburb during the 1990s. Community action, local sport and school life are all featured in this wonderful round up of memories powered by photos from the YEP archive.

Enjoy these photo memories from around Whitkirk in the 1990s.

1. Whitkirk in the 1990s

Whitkirk Primary School pupil Lauren Matthews holding the City of Leeds Tulip in May 1999.

2. Whitkirk in the 1990s

Do you remember Naseeb and Joan Ali? They owned N. & J. Newsagents in Whirkirk.

3. Whitkirk in the 1990s

Whitkirk Wanderers of the West Yorkshire League pictured in October 1999. Back row, from left, are Steve Sutcliffe (joint manager) Warren Jones, Mark Blowers, Andrew Moss, Richard Kirk, Ian Simpson and John Pearce, (joint manager). Front row, from left, are Terry Brady, Jamie Reynolds, Graham Brown, Jamie Winter, Gareth Thornton, Gary Cale and Philip Streak.

4. Whitkirk in the 1990s

Whitkirk who played in the Premier Division of the West Yorkshire League pictured in October 1997. Back row, from left are Tony Matthews (manager), Jamie Reynolds, Mark Newstead, Mark Walton, Malcolm Roff, Paul Masterton, Warren Jones, Darren Marshall and Gary Cale. Front row, from left, are Willy Heselgrave, Chris Prior, Ian Simpson (captain), Chris McDuff, Sean Wood and Keith Brown.

5. Whitkirk in the 1990s

Rev Bob Cooper inside St Mary's church which was undergoing a £100.000 renovation and redecoration scheme after a 15 year appeal to raise the money to restore the medieval building.

6. Whitkirk in the 1990s

