The rewind the clock more than 120 years to provide a glimpse of life around the city in 1902. It was a year that people came together for the coronation of Edward VII and his wife, Alexandra. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Leeds in 1902
Crowd posing around fountain on Victoria square, in front of Town Hall in April 1902. This photo shows one of the many changes that have been made to the square in front of the Town Hall. A statue of the Duke of Wellington was put up in the square in 1855; a statue of Sir Robert Peel which originally stood outside the old Post Office in Park Row was moved to the front of the Town Hall in the 1890's Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1902
John Brown's sweet and tobacco shop in Rothwell in August 1902 decorated for the coronation of Edward VII. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1902
Briggate with trams and a variety of horse drawn vehicles. Just out of view to the right is the junction with Duncan Street. The shops in view include J.W.Bean and Son, bookseller at number 149, with signs in the window stating 'selling off' and 'under notice to quit'. Moving along Briggate, A. McConnell, wine and spirit merchants, are next to Beans, then Maypole Dairy Co. and Lockhart's tea rooms beyond that. Photo: Thoresby Society
4. Leeds in 1902
Black Bull Yard, the Leeds Corporation Sewage Yard located at 22 Black Bull Street. In the foreground is a flush cart used for flushing out sewers. Various materials are piled up in the background and a horse can be seen on the right. Pictured in July 1902. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1902
The onset of work to create a new street, Albion Place in October 1902. Pictured, from the left is William IV Yard and Public House. Two carts laden with bricks stand, with horses to pull them, outside the yard. Cafe, number 61 is empty, was tea-roomsof Miss Jane A. Greetham. Number 62 Renders Corset shop is open for business, next 63, William Elliot, music seller. Then, Wheatsheaf Yard with Wheatsheaf Public House and Leopard Hote Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1902
Looking across Woodhouse Lane to the combined Police Station, Fire Station and Library at the edge of Woodhouse Moor. The junction with Reservoir Street is on the left. The building opened in 1902 so would have been new at the time of this photograph. The police station was in use until 1932 after which the building was home to various social service departments before being refurbished in 1994 and converted into a public house, Pictured in July 1902. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net