12 things the city of Leeds gave to the wider world

3 . WW1 munitions

Barnbow, the WW1 munitions factory - or National Filling Factory No.1 - was based in Cross Gates in east Leeds. It was designed to keep up with demand for shells and ammunition during the war. The Barnbow site spanned 400 acres - and almost of all its workforce was made up of women. Pictured is a Christmas party in 1953 held at the Barnbow Munitions Factory in Cross Gates.

Photo: YPN