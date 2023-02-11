12 things the city of Leeds gave to the wider world

The city of Leeds and the people who call it home have made their mark on the world over the years.
1. Things that Leeds gave to the world
This gallery features just some of the incredible things that the city of Leeds has given to the wider world.
Photo: Nationalworld/PA
2. Monopoly
Arguably one of the world's most popular board games, Monopoly was produced and distributed in the UK by Leeds-based firm Waddingtons for many years. The company became involved with the game soon after it was invented by Charles B Darrow in America during the 1930s.
Photo: PA
3. WW1 munitions
Barnbow, the WW1 munitions factory - or National Filling Factory No.1 - was based in Cross Gates in east Leeds. It was designed to keep up with demand for shells and ammunition during the war. The Barnbow site spanned 400 acres - and almost of all its workforce was made up of women. Pictured is a Christmas party in 1953 held at the Barnbow Munitions Factory in Cross Gates.
Photo: YPN
4. Harry Ramsden's
Fish and chip shop favourite Harry Ramsden's may now have branches across the country, but the chippy had humble beginnings in Leeds. It was first opened as a shop by Harry Ramsden in December, 1928 at White Cross in Guiseley, Leeds. Pictured is the former Harry Ramsden's restaurant, in Guiseley, in 2010.
Photo: Simon Hulme