1. Leeds in 1947
An aerial view of the city centre including Leeds Civic Hall and Leeds Town Hall. In the centre of the left edge the Gothic Revival style frontage of Leeds General Infirmary can be seen, facing onto Great George Street. Continuing right, the Leeds Institute is visible, recognisable by the roof of its centrally positioned circular lecture hall. The block of properties which follow to the left of this development are the Municipal Buildings (1884). These buildings originally housed civic offices along with Leeds Central Library. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1947
A 'half yearly clearance' was underway at Lewis's department store on The Headrow in July 1947. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1947
The car park on Merrion Street. Billboards in the background for Guinness, Atlas Lamps, Goodyear Tyres, Sagion Stuffing and Dalton's Cereal Flakes. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1947
Briggate with the junction with Boar Lane on the left. In the foreground is a police telephone box and the entrance to the gentlemen's public toilets. The shops shown are; Number 33, Saxone & Sorosis Shoe Co. Ltd.; Number 35 is Edmond's wool shop, who are having a 'coupon free stock clearance'. Number 36 is Wallis & Co (Costumiers) Ltd, (who are having a winter sale). Number 37 is S. Tetley & Sons Ltd, tobacconist, who have a window advertisement for Gold Flake. Above number 37 is Franks (Opticians) Ltd. Pedestrians are visible on the pavement. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1947
The Ritz Cinema on Vicar Lane pictured in May 1947. It opened in 1934 and changed its name to ABC in 1959. Later the Cannon Cinema. 'The Sea of Grass' is showing and there are clear preview pictures of Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracey. There are cars parked outside along with a motor cycle and side car. Davis tobacconists, Ritz Taxis and a Dental Repair premises can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1947
Damaged concrete on City Square in August 1947. The area is cordoned off and various statues are in the background. Mill Hill Chapel, Park Row, a coffee shop and a tram can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net