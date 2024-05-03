4 . Leeds in 1947

Briggate with the junction with Boar Lane on the left. In the foreground is a police telephone box and the entrance to the gentlemen's public toilets. The shops shown are; Number 33, Saxone & Sorosis Shoe Co. Ltd.; Number 35 is Edmond's wool shop, who are having a 'coupon free stock clearance'. Number 36 is Wallis & Co (Costumiers) Ltd, (who are having a winter sale). Number 37 is S. Tetley & Sons Ltd, tobacconist, who have a window advertisement for Gold Flake. Above number 37 is Franks (Opticians) Ltd. Pedestrians are visible on the pavement. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net